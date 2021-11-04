LEGO Artists celebrate California at Pleasanton’s Museum on Main

Pleasanton’s Museum on Main announces the opening of Brickworks: LEGO Artists Celebrate California and the Tri-Valley, on November 3, 2021. Showcasing the work of ten Northern California LEGO artists, including members of the Bay Area LEGO User Group (BayLUG), Brickworks features original renderings of nearly thirty California and Tri-Valley landmarks and icons in LEGO bricks.
“We’ve got an amazing array of works in this show,” says curator Ken MacLennan. “The artists have built models of California landmarks stretching from Sacramento to Los Angeles, as well as familiar local sights such as Sunol’s Little Brown Church, the Pleasanton Gas Station on Main Street, and the Castro Valley skyline. We have vehicles such as San Francisco cable cars and a pair of tractors owned by turn-of-the-20th century Pleasanton farmer Henry Mohr. And we have iconic images such as mosaics of the California poppy and the Museum’s own logo.
“We’re particularly happy to have BayLUG as a partner for the exhibit,” continued MacLennan. “This show could not have been possible without their participation, and they’ve been wonderful to work with.” BayLUG is an all-ages local LEGO user group that welcomes everyone. The organization meets monthly and both sponsors and participates in LEGO-related events.
Visitors to the exhibit can also expect to learn about the history of LEGO as a toy and as a company, with an illustrated timeline and other interpretive panels highlighting some of the more interesting aspects of the LEGO story.
Brickworks will be in display through January 8, 2022 in the Phoebe Hearst Gallery at Pleasanton’s Museum on Main. Funding for Museum on Main’s exhibits and programming has been provided by the Alameda County Arts Fund, California Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Pleasanton’s Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. Hours are 10-4 Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, check the Museum’s website at www.museumonmain.org, or call 925/462-2766. For more information about BayLUG, visit www.baylug.org or email the club at [email protected].