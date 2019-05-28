Lawyer in the Library at Pleasanton Library

Free legal consultation with a member of the Alameda County Bar Association

Lawyer-in-the-Library program occurs on every 3rd Tuesday of each month 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Each person will have a 15 to a 20-minute free consultation with a member of the Alameda County Bar Association.

Appointments are by lottery.

Registration from 5:30 pm – 5:45 pm.

Names will be selected by lottery at 5:50 pm.

You must be present when names are drawn.

Appointments begin at 6:00 pm.

12 names will be chosen.

There will be no waiting list.