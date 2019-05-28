Lawyer in the Library at Pleasanton Library

Free legal consultation with a member of the Alameda County Bar Association
Lawyer-in-the-Library program occurs on every 3rd Tuesday of each month 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Each person will have a 15 to a 20-minute free consultation with a member of the Alameda County Bar Association.
Appointments are by lottery.
Registration from 5:30 pm – 5:45 pm.
Names will be selected by lottery at 5:50 pm.
You must be present when names are drawn.
Appointments begin at 6:00 pm.
12 names will be chosen.
There will be no waiting list.