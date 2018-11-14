Laughs for the Library

Join us for a night of stand-up comedy with Tony T. Roberts to benefit Bret Harte Middle School!

Thursday, November 29th, Tommy T’s Comedy Club, Pleasanton. Doors open at 6:30 pm, show starts at 7:30 pm.

Originally from Detroit, comedian, actor, writer and (sometimes) director Tony T. Roberts has been blessed with the coveted honor of being the “Comedians-comedian.” The guy other performers love to watch work. His hilarious and refreshing energetic comedy style has granted him respect and created a huge demand for him on the comedy circuit, here in the states and abroad.

Ages 18+.