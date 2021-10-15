Las Positas College Theatre Arts Presents “Peter and the Starcatcher”

Las Positas College (LPC) Theater Arts Department presents the Tony Award-winning play “Peter and the Starcatcher” live on campus at the Barbara F. Mertes Center for the Arts indoor Main Stage on October 29-31 and November 5-7, 2021.
Tickets are available now for the play, based on the titular best-selling novels by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. It upends the well-known century-old story of a miserable orphan boy becoming Peter Pan, the fabled youngster who never grows up. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, “Peter and the Starcatcher” playfully explores the depths of greed and despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the captain’s cabin’s mysterious trunk, which contains precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, a precocious young Starcatcher-in-training girl named Molly discovers the boys. She realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own – the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
Director Titian Lish said she was “struck” by the “magical quality and sense of play” in “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
“It feels like a story of make-believe in a grandparent’s attic, full of fantasy and drama and absolute possibility,” Lish said. “I was reminded that actors were once called players, theaters once called playhouses, and so after the suspension of make-believe of the last year and a half, it felt necessary to return to a sense of play. I hope that the audience finds the magic in the production, and in themselves, as we journey back into live theater together.”
Featuring 20 actors portraying more than 100 unforgettable characters, “Peter and the Starcatcher” uses the limitless possibilities of imagination to bring the story to life. LPC students Matt Bessiere, Nikki Bonato, Marissa Ferreira, Colin FitzMaurice, Stephanie Ann Foster, Megan Geiger, Danny Georgiev, Mathew Glynn, Eduardo Gonzalez, Jasmine Guerrero, Alexandria Lish, James Perry, Gabby Pinto, Tucker Price, Lysander Sahagun, Logan Schluntz, Jared Sigman, Xander Struckmann and Jonathan Weiss star in the play. For the safety of the audience and each other, all members of the cast are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
LPC students Anthony Lopez serves as Stage Manager; John Kelly as Technical Director; Karl Haller as Stage Technician; Mike Rinaldi as Lighting Technician; Devin Gregory as Scenic Designer; and Jennifer Gogh as Costume Designer.
Tickets range between $10-$20 per person and can be purchased at http://laspositascollege.edu/theater/events.php. Audiences will be socially distanced in assigned seating locations, and masks are required for all guests while indoors at LPC.