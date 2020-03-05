Las Positas College Enrollment And Financial Aid Workshop

The Livermore Public Library and Las Positas College are partnering to offer a workshop on how to enroll and apply for financial aid at Las Positas College. This free workshop will take place at the Civic Center Library on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will be offered again on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Civic Center Library.
Outreach Specialists Miguel Alvarez and Catherine Alfaro will dispel commonly held myths about community colleges and review the various programs available to students to help fund their education. Experts will also be available to help participants enroll at Las Positas College and to help them submit the FAFSA or California Dream Act Application.
For more information about this and other events, visit the library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net or call (925) 373-5500.