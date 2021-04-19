Las Positas College announces inaugural Literary Arts Festival to be held virtually on May 8th
The first-ever Las Positas College (LPC) Literary Arts Festival is coming up and will feature a variety of national and internationally recognized authors including best-selling memoirists, a Hollywood screenwriter, poet laureates and more.
The inaugural Literary Arts Festival is free and will be held virtually on May 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Panel discussions will be held all weekend, hosted by successful creatives in their respective fields. Events include workshops in screenwriting, speculative fiction and novel writing; panels on poetry, memoir writing and self-publishing; the LPC Poetry Slam and the publication ceremony for Havik, the LPC Journal of Arts & Literature.
“This event is truly special as it allows LPC to showcase the incredible programs we have here while utilizing a virtual modality to bring world-class authors and speakers to our festival,” said LPC English Professor Martin Nash, one of the founders of the LPC Literary Arts Festival. “This is just the beginning of what we believe will become a successful literary festival for years to come.”
Best-selling author and memoirist Reyna Grande is the keynote speaker for the event. Reyna Grande is an award-winning and best-selling novelist and memoirist. Her critically acclaimed memoir, The Distance Between Us, was a National Book Critics Circle Awards finalist. In that book, Reyna writes about her life before and after coming to the U.S as an undocumented child immigrant.
The festival will also include a screenwriting outline workshop and a panel discussion about The Art and Craft and Business of Screenwriting, both led by successful screenwriter Paul Guay. Guay has had a number of his works turned into films, including “Liar Liar”, “The Little Rascals” and “Heartbreakers.”
Regina Louise, author of the memoir Somebody’s Someone, will lead the “Why Black Voices Matter” and memoir panels. Her story has been featured on The BBC World Service, Narrative.ly Literary Magazine, Epoch Times; NPR’s All Things Considered, The CBS Early Show, PBS’s Tavis Smiley Show and NBC11. In April 2019, Lifetime Network premiered a biopic of Regina’s memoir called I am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.
The festival will also feature workshops on poetry and poetry slam, fantasy/speculative fiction, novel-writing and self-publishing.
Tickets to the virtual event are limited. Anyone who is interested in participating must visit the Literary Arts website and click on the registration link.
The LPC Literary Arts Festival was sponsored by the Las Positas College Foundation, The City of Livermore Commission for the Arts and the Dale and Ted Kaye Innovation Grant. Event organizers are still accepting additional sponsors for the event.