L.O.V.E. 5K Walk/Run

Chest of Hope is celebrating its 5th annual L.O.V.E. (Leave Out Violence Everyday)

Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, October 6, 2018, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Our 1st walk started in 2013 with just a few members and staff in attendance. In the 2nd year, we saw growth with the attendance of City Council members and the Tracy’s Police Department in attendance. Today, we have the full support of our community and businesses, and it has grown from a neighborhood walk to include a 5K run.

This community event is usually held the 1st Saturday in October, in observance of Domestic Violence Month. It is geared to speak out and raise awareness about Domestic Violence, and it is designed to show support for survivors, remember those who we lost, and publicly state that Domestic Violence will not be tolerated in our community!

It is a day where the community comes together to discuss issues of Domestic Violence and stand in solidarity with survivors.

The Domestic Violence Awareness 5K Run/Walk culminates with a picnic and vendors booths.

Domestic Violence negatively affects families and communities and people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and educational levels.

Chest of Hope, Inc. is committed to ending the incidence and trauma of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse in our community.