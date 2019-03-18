Knights of Columbus 9th Annual Ribs, Chili, Cars, Brews, and Blues

The Livermore Knights of Columbus will be hosting our annual “Ribs, Chili, Cars, Brews & Blues” charity fundraising event on Saturday, May 11th. The event will feature Ribs, Chili, Salsa & Classic Car Competitions, Craft Beer, multiple bands featuring Evan Thomas, Blue House Band & Echo Trail, and activities for the kids. Competition Ribs, Chili, Salsa, and other great BBQ and specialty foods and drinks, as well as Boutique Items, are available for sale. This is truly a family event and will be an awesome day of fun and fundraising.

For those of you that have a flair for cooking ribs, chili or preparing salsa and would like to show off your culinary skills, we invite you to compete in the Ribs, Chili or Salsa competitions. Many CBJ’s (Certified BBQ Judges) attend to judge. The judging is run by Tracy Allen of the California BBQ Association.

If you have a classic car and would like to show it off, consider signing up for the car show. All car entries will receive a custom event T-shirt.

We guarantee everyone will have a great time at this event; share with your friends on social media. We look forward to seeing you there!

Event FAQs & Information:

Cook Teams click here.

Guests click here.

Cars click here.

Boutique Vendors click here

Liability Waiver click here.

For more information on competing or registering, contact Barry Buckett at RCCBB@livermoreknights.org

If you wish to pay by check, please send an email to RCCBB@livermoreknights.org stating that you wish to pay by check and you will receive a reply with instructions.