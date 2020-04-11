KKIQ & Service Champions’ Feel Good Friday
KKIQ and Service Champions have joined together to share stories of those in our community who are making a difference and raising spirits during these times.
Listen every Friday morning to the Hometown Morning Show for a “feel good” story to kickoff your weekend.
It is our hope that by sharing these uplifting stories, it will inspire others to make one another happy.
Checking in on an elderly neighbor, leaving care packages for delivery drivers, and car parades for essential workers are all examples of how people right here in our hometowns are showing that strong bond of community.
Tell us your uplifting story by emailing us at webstaff@kkiq.com and you might hear it on air or see it online here.
