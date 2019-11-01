      Weather Alert

Journey & The Pretenders Tour is coming to our Hometown!

Journey has announced a massive North American tour for 2020, taking the Pretenders on the road with them.  Tickets for the tour, which Journey says will have a brand new stage production, go on sale next Friday, November 8th at 10am. Journey’s last tour in 2018 with Def Leppard was their most successful tour to date, selling one million tickets worldwide.

Here’s your Hometown shows:

  • Wednesday, May 27th at Concord Pavilion
  • Friday, May 29th in Sacramento
  • Saturday, May 30th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Which show would you pick? If you need a plus one, hit me up. LOL.

  • Mel McKay

 

 

