Join Zone 7 for a Flood Preparedness Open House

Zone 7 invites you to attend a flood preparedness open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Zone 7 administration office located in Livermore, 100 North Canyons Parkway.

October 20-26, 2018 is California Flood Preparedness Week, and Zone 7 is part of a statewide effort to increase public awareness about flood threats, along with how to prepare for a flood and plan for recovery.

Zone 7’s open house will have various displays and information about what you can do to be flood-prepared, along with what Zone 7 is doing to prepare its regional flood-protection system.