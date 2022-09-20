Job Fair And Career Expo

Need a job, casual unemployed adult male with poster

Thursday, September 29th

4:00PM-6:30PM

Are you looking for a new job?

Are you making a change in your career?

Then join us in-person and meet over 50 local employers looking for great employees!

This event will take place in the offices of the Tri-Valley Career Center at 5860 Owens Drive in Pleasanton, on the 3rd Floor.

Please continue to check our website for updates and job board for additional job postings.

Additionally, some of our employers are highlighted in our spotlight videos, which can help you in

your efforts to research the companies you’re interested in. Check those out by clicking HERE.

The Tri-Valley Career Center will also be hosting many workshops to help you prepare for this event.

Click HERE for the link to find our workshop calendar.

Oh, and our employers have generously donated some raffle prizes for those in attendance!

We look forward to seeing you on September 29th!