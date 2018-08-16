It’s No Secret, The Music World Has Lost Its “Queen of Soul”

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

The Queen is gone. Aretha Franklin has passed away at 76 after battling many health issues. I think that we all agree that Aretha was an amazing talent with a powerful voice and equally powerful personality.

I am so happy that I had the chance to see her in concert at Harrah’s in Lake Tahoe many years ago. Except for the circus procession at the beginning of the concert (a barker repeatedly yelling her name), she strolled out if full royal gown and tiara and then she let loose with that voice. It was one of those concerts that was over much too soon. I think she only did 9 songs, but you could tell she loved performing for her fans. Of course hind sight is 20/20 – I wish I had seen her many more times. It’s too late now, but the memories are to be cherished.

The Queen is gone and that title needs to be retired – there will never be another Aretha Franklin!