Indiana’s Fan Farewell!

Source: YouTube

It looks like “Henry Jones Jr”, AKA Indiana Jones, will finally be retiring after one more adventure. The new film is titled, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”. This brand new trailer shows Professor Jones arriving at his retirement party. I’m sure Harrison Ford is on board with that. What is the “dial of destiny”? This trailer sheds a little light on that very subject. I hear this will be the longest run time of any Indiana Jones film to date. I think Steven Spielberg wanted Indy to go out with a bang. I’m excited to see it! Release date is June 30th. Fortune and glory! Thank you Harrison Ford for a lifetime of adventures!

–Mark Davis