I Want Danny Trejo To Be My New Best Friend

I finally got to see “Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo” and it’s even better than I hoped.

Wow! I’m beyond impressed with this man.

His attitude.

His philanthropy giving back to inmates and other addicts.

His heart, handing out toys to random strangers in a Santa suit.

His humility.

His redemption for lack of a better word.

You have the power to change your life. No matter where you are, what you’ve done, you can become a positive influence on the world, not just your

Hometown, but the world.

#BeLikeDannyTrejo

  • Mel McKay

PS: I loved him in Desperate Housewives. He played a convict sent by Carlos to help Gabby deal with the loss of their baby after she suffers a miscarriage.

