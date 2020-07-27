I Want Danny Trejo To Be My New Best Friend
I finally got to see “Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo” and it’s even better than I hoped.
Wow! I’m beyond impressed with this man.
His attitude.
His philanthropy giving back to inmates and other addicts.
His heart, handing out toys to random strangers in a Santa suit.
His humility.
His redemption for lack of a better word.
You have the power to change your life. No matter where you are, what you’ve done, you can become a positive influence on the world, not just your
Hometown, but the world.
#BeLikeDannyTrejo
PS: I loved him in Desperate Housewives. He played a convict sent by Carlos to help Gabby deal with the loss of their baby after she suffers a miscarriage.