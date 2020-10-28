I Voted! Track Your Ballot & All The Voting Information You Need for Election Day 2020!
The word VOTE stamped on card stock hanging from old twine and clothes pins over a rusty vintage background.
I did it! I voted. This year was my first time using an Absentee Ballot. I liked that I had time to hold the ballot and give it plenty of good vibes, before I dropped it in the Ballot Box on Main Street in Pleasanton.
Since I signed up to track my ballot, I got the official notification that my ballot has been counted!
Important Dates and Information:
Election day is Nov. 3
Registration deadlines
Online: No longer available
By mail: No longer available
In person: Nov. 3
Absentee ballot deadlines
Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
Return in person: Nov. 3 by 8:00 p.m.
Early voting
Additional information
You can also register and vote on Election Day.
Please make your voice heard. VOTE!