I Voted! Track Your Ballot & All The Voting Information You Need for Election Day 2020!

The word VOTE stamped on card stock hanging from old twine and clothes pins over a rusty vintage background.

I did it! I voted. This year was my first time using an Absentee Ballot. I liked that I had time to hold the ballot and give it plenty of good vibes, before I dropped it in the Ballot Box on Main Street in Pleasanton.

   

Since I signed up to track my ballot, I got the official notification that my ballot has been counted!

Important Dates and Information:
Election day is Nov. 3
Registration deadlines
Online: No longer available
By mail: No longer available
In person: Nov. 3
Absentee ballot deadlines
Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
Return in person: Nov. 3 by 8:00 p.m.
Early voting
Now thru  Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live. Find out more here on the Secretary of State’s website. 

Additional information
You can also register and vote on Election Day.

 

Please make your voice heard. VOTE!

  • Mel McKay
