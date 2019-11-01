How Parents Pretend Halloween Candy Vanishes
We know that around 80 percent of parents steal some of their kids’ Halloween candy. A survey asked parents how they do it. More than one response was allowed:
• 44 percent say they hide it away and hope their kids don’t notice
• 43 percent pretend the candy magically went missing all by itself
• 41 percent tell their kids they had to take some in order to “inspect” it for safety
• 40 percent simply sneak candy when the kids aren’t looking
• 37 percent pretend the candy has gone bad