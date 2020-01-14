How Many Of These Stress Inducers Affect You?
It seems that the holidays and into the new year create a lot of stress in our lives. Maybe your New Year’s resolution is to de-stress your life. It’s a great idea. I’m all for it, until I look at a recent survey that listed the top 10 most stressful things in our lives.
How many of the following stress you out? I’m good for 6 out of 10.
- Taxes
- Going to the doctor
- Holiday shopping
- Going to the dentist
- Family events
- Credit card debt
- Traveling
- How much money we have in the bank
- Paying our rent or mortgage
- Visits from our in-laws.
I don’t know about you, but this list stresses me out!