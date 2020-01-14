      Weather Alert

How Many Of These Stress Inducers Affect You?

It seems that the holidays and into the new year create a lot of stress in our lives. Maybe your New Year’s resolution is to de-stress your life. It’s a great idea. I’m all for it, until I look at a recent survey that listed the top 10 most stressful things in our lives.

How many of the following stress you out? I’m good for 6 out of 10.

  1. Taxes
  2. Going to the doctor
  3. Holiday shopping
  4. Going to the dentist
  5. Family events
  6. Credit card debt
  7. Traveling
  8. How much money we have in the bank
  9. Paying our rent or mortgage
  10. Visits from our in-laws.

I don’t know about you, but this list stresses me out!

