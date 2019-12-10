HomeAid Northern California “Tiny Homes”
We would like to thank you in advance for your serious consideration, and ask that you help us as much as you can in this worthy endeavor. In a push to help house the working homeless and blaze a path for others they hope will follow, HomeAid Northern California is leading a team of dedicated homebuilders and contractors that will construct six “Tiny Homes” for the First Presbyterian Church in Hayward. Team members include Pulte Homes, Brookfield Residential, Branagh, William Lyon Homes,Richmond American Homes and XL Construction with CoBuild acting as the project manager. Dubbed “Tiny Homes” because of their compact size, the 157 sf home will be equipped with everything residents will need –kitchen, bed, shower – during their transition from homelessness into permanent housing. Residents who participate in the 18-month “Tiny Homes” program will be able to use the rent they have paid to the First Presbyterian Church toward a deposit on a permanent apartment. The dimensions of the structures are 8’-6” x 20’. When First Presbyterian Church Pastor Jake Medcalf described the Tiny Home project to the HomeAid Board of Directors, the industry responded immediately. The six Builder Captains meet weekly and have already generated thousands of dollars of donations towards the construction. The units are
being built in Livermore and will be transported to the church property for final installation. With over 8,000 homeless in Alameda County, the members of the First Presbyterian Church decided they wanted to help their neighbors and friends find homes. “As we have gotten to know our neighbors and friends, we have recognized over and over that the road between living in your car and living in a home is a long one and almost an insurmountable feat to overcome,” said Pastor Jake Medcalf. “Seventy-five percent of these friends that stay in our parking lot are employed or have a source of income, but they are unable to get on their feet and move into more permanent housing. Adequate and consistent housing is important for people and connects to stability in jobs, schools, services and community assets, which will contribute to better health and prosperity.” We are proud to support First Presbyterian Church of Hayward with this partnership and we look forward to the completion and opening of the 6 Tiny Homes by the end of this year. We are counting on your help and ask that you support this project with donated materials and/or labor, which will enable the church to concentrate their limited resources on supporting the residents. Plans are available and we invite you to get involved with the construction of this worthy HomeAid housing project. Your involvement with the HomeAid Hayward Tiny Homes project is truly appreciated and your company will be recognized for your contributions.
Thank you in advance for your support!
