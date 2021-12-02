Holiday Boutique To Raise Money For LHS Safe And Sober Grad Night

Livermore High School Annual Holiday Boutique is almost here. This annual fundraiser is hosted by Livermore High School Class of 2022’s Safe & Sober Grad Night. It takes place on Sunday, December 12 from 9am – 4pm at Livermore High School’s large & small gyms.
This boutique features over 60 local handcrafters, artists, commercial vendors, and student booths. Proceeds benefit the Class of 2022’s Safe and Sober Grad Night, that takes place on graduation night, Friday, June 10. It’s an important event for the safety of our graduates as well as the Livermore Community at large. It keeps students off the roads as they celebrate their accomplishments by enjoying a fun filled evening at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
For more information on the Holiday Boutique email [email protected]l.com or [email protected] Please visit the Class of 2022’s Grad Night website lhssafeandsobergradnight.com for more information on grad night.