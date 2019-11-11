Holiday Art Fair: Earlier Than The Bird
Photo by Barbara Sorenson
The Holiday Art Fair showcases the work of more than two dozen artists. Fine Art Paintings, ceramics, jewelry, woodcraft and other craft pieces will be for sale. The event coincides with the “Earlier than the Bird” shopping event throughout downtown Livermore with an emphasis on hand made and one-of-a-kind gifts. As part of the “Earlier than the Bird” event, visitors to the Holiday Art Fair who wear pajamas are eligible to enter to win a Bankhead Wine Box with three bottles of award-winning Livermore wines. Free and open to the public!
November 23 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
Bankhead Theater
2400 First St
Livermore, CA 94551