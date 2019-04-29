Hispanic Heritage Day Free Family Fiesta

Presented by Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, a free Hispanic Heritage Day Fiesta to honor Mexican culture and heritage will be held Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. The family-friendly event will feature lively mariachi music, folk dances and songs performed by Grupo Folklorico Tlapalli, as well as displays of traditional art, artifacts, and clothing. Authentic Mexican food will also be available for sale.

The Mexican dances to be performed at this community event provide a glimpse into the culture of the region. Not only do the dancers express the rhythms of the music, but the vibrantly colored clothes and decorations they wear reflect their cultural traditions. Important themes, such as respect for and communion with nature, as well as religious motifs, are incorporated into the dances and outfits.

The Hispanic Heritage Day is free and open to the public. All activities will take place in front of the Bankhead Theater.

Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit offering wide-ranging programs that provide access to the arts for the Tri-Valley community and beyond. Through the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center, they offer numerous events each year, from classes and workshops to concerts and performances, as well as extensive educational outreach in the arts. For more information visit www.lvpac.org