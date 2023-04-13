The Hike for Hope is an annual memorial hike and fundraiser that generates support for Hope Hospice. As a non-profit organization, Hope relies on this important event to raise crucial funding for patient care and to keep our grief support services, dementia education, and family caregiver resources available to the community at no charge.

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Del Valle Regional Park, Fiesta Grande Picnic Area

Livermore, California

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Hike at your own pace, choosing between an easy out-and-back route along the lake of about 2.6 miles (or shortened to your preference); and a 4.4-mile option that tacks on a moderate incline loop with a payoff view from the top. Click here to view a map.

A complimentary barbecue lunch, sponsored by MCE Corp., awaits you upon your return to our staging grounds at the Fiesta Grande Picnic Area.

Get more information and sign up HERE.