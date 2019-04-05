Hike for Hope with Family Picnic and BBQ

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Del Valle Regional Park

7000 Del Valle Road, Livermore

Check in 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Begin hiking: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Register Today!

If you love the outdoors and hiking, bring your family, friends and co-workers and join in the fun at the Ninth Annual Hike for Hope at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore. Enjoy beautiful scenery and the camaraderie of your fellow hikers and walkers as you hike for a great cause.

Hike for Hope is a fundraiser for Hope Hospice and a special celebration to remember loved ones and friends.

All net proceeds go to providing exceptional care and comfort to patients with life-limiting illnesses, home health care, caregiver support and guidance, grief support, dementia care and community education.

Choose from two trail options:

2.6 miles – this is an easy walk along Del Valle Lake

4.4 miles – if you like a bit more challenge, this route adds a moderate incline loop that offers beautiful ridgetop views of Mt. Diablo and the surrounding hills.

Keep the fun going!

• Pack a picnic or enjoy the complimentary BBQ, sponsored by MCE Corp., following your hike.

• Win premium prizes – We’ll have a raffle of baskets filled with lots of special items and services, and a silent auction with some great vacation packages. Prizes will also be awarded to the top team and individual fundraisers!

Come hike for the cause or even in tribute to a loved one or friend. Tributes can be recognized at our special “tennis shoe” memorial that will be set up.

SPONSOR A TEAM! WIN PRIZES!

Businesses and Corporations – Show your support of this great cause and become a sponsor of Hike for Hope. Your company can enjoy many sponsor benefits including having a corporate team with an unlimited number of hikers. Have a contest among your team members to see who can individually raise the most among their family and friends to support the hospice cause. We’ll also award prizes to the top three fundraising teams!

Families and Friends – You can form a team too! You can have an unlimited number of hikers in your group too! We’ll be offering prizes for the Family and Friends teams that raise the most by the day of the hike!

