Hike for Hope | 2021

Hope Hospice provides compassionate care to individuals at the end of life and support to their loved ones. Hike for Hope is their biggest fundraiser of the year. This year’s format is a little different, but the goal is the same: to raise $100,000 for patient care and community programs, including grief support services, dementia education, and caregiver resources for local families.
Registration is open!
Fun updates for 2021
For this year’s flexible event, there are TWO WAYS to participate. Choose one and ask your friends and family to support you with a donation to Hope Hospice. They’ll award prizes to the top fundraisers and other fun categories:
Single-Day Hike
Saturday, June 5
Hike as an individual or team at your favorite local trail, or simply walk in your neighborhood. The sponsor AllTrails.com has curated a collection of local trails suited to most fitness levels. Find that list here.
Week-long Champion Challenge
Saturday, May 29, through Saturday, June 5
Go the extra mile and accept their week-long challenge. Set a goal for the week and chip away each day. Log your progress on your participant page; here’s a how-to video. Graham-Hitch Mortuary has generously offered to match the money raised by our top fundraiser in the Champion Challenge, whether a team or an individual, up to $10,000!
New Jamboree After-Party
The Jamboree on June 5 will offer live music and engaging activities with fellow hikers—all presented through Zoom for safety. The program will run from 4 to 6 p.m. When we break for dinner, enjoy entertainment from Cali Conscious, a contemporary beach rock/reggae band.
They’ve partnered with Frankie, Johnnie, and Luigi Too Italian restaurant in Dublin for this event. If you’d like to participate, order dinner to-go in advance for pick up on June 5, and dine together at the Jamboree. View the menu online, but please place your order by phone, (925) 828-9380, and tell the staff you are with the Hike for Hope group — the restaurant owners will donate a portion of the proceeds to Hope Hospice.
Register separately for the Jamboree.