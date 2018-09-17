HERS Breast Cancer Foundation 5k/10k Walk and 10k Run & Community Health Expo

The day starts with a moving opening ceremony that includes the release of doves by a circle of breast cancer survivors. After this uplifting moment, participants “hit the trail” and then return to visit the Community Resource Expo featuring sponsor and community booths. Our Community Expo is a wonderful addition to the event.

A variety of businesses, non-profit organizations and service providers come together to showcase items, practices, and tips you can use — all promoting health and wellness! 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Check-In/Event Day Registration 8:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony,”Elaine’s Circle,” including a special tribute in memory of, and in honor of Breast Cancer Survivors 8:45 a.m. Pre-event Warm-ups: Stretching/Aerobics 9:00 a.m. 10K Runners start 9:15 a.m. 5K Runners start 9:20 a.m. 5K Walkers start.