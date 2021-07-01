Here’s What’s Happening This 4th Of July

Lots of celebrations this 4th of July! Click on the titles to get more information.
All-American BBQ Buffet
When: 7/4/2021, 12 p.m.
Where: Elevation LVK at the Livermore Airport, 682 Terminal Circle, Livermore
Info: Celebrate with us at Elevation LVK as we throw an All-American BBQ starting at noon to celebrate our beautiful country!
Admission: $65
Fourth of July with Alameda County Firefighters, Car Show & Fire Truck Demo
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Alameda County Fire Department Station 27, 39039 Cherry St., Newark
Info: Join Alameda County Firefighters for their Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast, co-sponsored by the Newark International House of Pancakes (IHOP), on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For a $5 donation, enjoy pancakes, sausage and coffee and/or orange juice and help support the Alameda County Fire Fighters Association-IAFF Local 55 Charity Fund! The event will also feature music by DJ C Custom Sound, the Classic Cruisers Car Club, and a Fire Truck Demonstration at 10:00 a.m.
Admission: $5
4th of July 2021 Celebration Concert Featuring Fleetwood Mask – The Ultimate Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
When: 7/4/2021
Where: San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater, 12501 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon
Info: The San Ramon 4th of July 2021 Celebration Concert will be featuring Fleetwood Mask, one of the best Fleetwood Mac tribute bands playing all of your favorite songs. The evening will begin with patriotic music from Olympia Fields and a tribute to our Veterans.
July 4th ‘Run San Ramon’ 5K 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd.,San Ramon,East Bay
Info: Get a healthy start to your 4th of July with this Independence Day Classic. Enjoy the paved and looped 5K course through San Ramon. All participants will receive a short sleeve commemorative shirt, bib, and participation medal. The Run San Ramon is a chip-timed race.
Admission: Adult 5K – $50, Youth 5K – $40, Virtual – $40
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Where: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo
Info: Start your summer off with a bang. Enjoy fireworks, rides, discounted tickets and more when you celebrate Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, where our special fireworks show lights up the sky nightly. Experience heart-pounding thrills on BATMAN: The Ride, go for a spin on SkyScreamer, and meet some of our amazing animals up close at Odin’s Temple of the Tiger and the Shark Experience. And of course, be sure to snap a selfie at the Coca-Cola Photo Wall to remember the day. Celebrate the diversity of Americans through multicultural performances, diverse special food offerings, and fireworks.
Admission: $45 (half off with code COKE)
July 4th Fireworks Celebration 2021: Concord Pavillion
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Concord Pavillion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord
Info: Load up your family and friends in your car and join us at the Concord Pavilion for the largest Fireworks Display ever seen in Concord presented by Marathon Petroleum Corporation. This drive-in style event will feature Pyro Spectacular’s award winning Fireworks show set to music.
Admission: $25