Here are some Veterans Day events

The Rotary Club and the city of Dublin host their annual Veterans Day family-style lunch. The event will include live musical entertainment and a recognition ceremony for the Parks Reserve Forces training area staff.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. $30, veterans free. Registration required. Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave., Dublin. 925-321-5319. rotarydublin.org
Taking place in the Hornet’s hangar bay, the event is scheduled to feature speeches from Richard Valle, chairman of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors; and Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, commander of U.S. Coast Guard District Eleven at Island Base Alameda. The event will also include a color guard presentation and a wreath toss ceremony.
10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 11. Included with museum admission, veterans free. USS Hornet, 707 Hornet Ave., Alameda. 510- 521-8448. uss-hornet.org
Gather a group of 10 or more friends and take a lunchtime boat ride on the “Floating White House.” Originally commissioned as the USCG Cutter Electra in 1934, it was renamed the USS Potomac in 1936 and served as Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidential yacht until his death in 1945.
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. $65 each, reservations required. Box lunch and beverages included. Email [email protected] to register. Departing from Jack London Square, 540 Water St., Oakland. 510-627-1215. usspotomac.org
“Remembering Heroes” is a weekend-long exhibition of photographs focused on the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers, in celebration of Sino-American friendship and America’s World War II air defense of China.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Nov. 13-15. $10-$20, registration required. USS Hornet, 707 Hornet Ave., Alameda. 510- 679-5596. uss-hornet.org
A four-day pop-up museum exhibition is scheduled to feature displays focused around World War II, recognizing contributions from diverse ethnic groups that supported U.S. military efforts. Outdoor displays will include a Huey helicopter, F-8 jet cockpit and other military vehicles. There will also be a public Veterans Day observance program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Free. Veterans Memorial Building of San Ramon Valley, 400 Hartz Ave., Danville. vmbsrv.org
Las Positas College invites the community to its annual Veterans Day Observance from 11:00 to 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 11. The event will open with ROTC Honor Guard and singing of the National Anthem, followed by keynote speaker, US Navy Veteran, Mickey Ganitch sharing his experience of the attack of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The event is free but registration is required. More information is available here.
Join the city of Walnut Creek and the Walnut Creek Concert Band for a ceremony and concert honoring veterans.
11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 11. Free. Vaccination proof for those eligible required. Lesher Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek. 925-943-7469. lesherartscenter.showare.com