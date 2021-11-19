Help Out Tri Valley Haven On Giving Tuesday, November 30th

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Tri-Valley Haven (TVH) will be kicking off #GivingTuesday by inspiring people to give back locally on November 30, 2021. For the Haven, this theme starts with food security.
This #GivingTuesday, the Haven is hoping to raise $10,000 to convert its new Livermore food pantry site into a bustling locale that will meet the needs of the local community for decades to come. The new pantry site is located on multiple bus routes, making it easily accessible. At the new site, Tri-Valley Haven will offer residents in great need fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery staples and toiletries free of charge. The Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry will also be a gateway to our other services, such as shelter, housing, counseling or legal assistance.
Tri-Valley Haven’s food pantry has been operating from a church parking lot since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While TVH was able to safely and successfully distribute food, the need in the community has grown with a massive loss of employment. We recently acquired a larger building. However, Tri-Valley Haven will need to convert this new location into a large food pantry where families and individuals in need can receive groceries, dairy, meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, and toiletries.
This #GivingTuesday join a campaign that will help locally by giving to Tri-Valley Haven at www.trivalleyhaven.org. Thank you for your generosity!