On August 26, 2022, enjoy a memorable evening of live music, live and silent auctions, fine wine, dining, and dancing. Mingle with Open Heart Kitchen staff, volunteers, and supporters while bidding on auction items at the Palm Event Center in Pleasanton.

Our Heart of the Tri-Valley Gala is a celebration of Open Heart Kitchen’s progress in broadening access to healthy, nutritious food and eradicating hunger while also raising critical funds to further our mission. We hope you can join us!

Get details here.

OpenHeartKitchen

