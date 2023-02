Credit: Alpha Image Library

I love watching everybody dressing up for everybody else at awards shows like The Grammy Awards. Who nailed it, and who should have their fashion license revoked? Here’s a peek at some of the best and ugh, HORRIFIC, outfits at this years’ Grammys

(Click on the photos for all the fashion fun!)

Harry Styles, yes! Lizzo, yes! Doja Cat, OH YES! Camila Cabello…oh, NO! Who’s outfit do you like best and why?

See you at the Oscars! –Mark Davis