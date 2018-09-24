Haunted Hoedown

Come one, come all, cowboys, goblins, ghouls and vampires in your best Halloween costumes for an adults-only dinner/dance evening. October 13th from 6pm until 11pm. This boot scootin’ evening will feature:
- Finger-lickin’ BBQ dinner by Grillaxin’
- No host watering hole featuring adult beverages
- A silent auction and yard o’ tickets raffle.
- Live music during the mix n’ mingle happy hour
- Dancin’ to a fella spinnin’ records
Purchase Tickets, $50 per person, or make it a table – buy 7 for $350 and the 8th ticket is free! Must be 21+ to attend.Be part of this Spook-tacular event to make a positive difference in our children’s high school music educations and experiences. Thousands of dollars are needed to effectively run our music programs, which include concert bands, concert choir, jazz bands, show choir, string orchestra, chamber choir, marching band, color guard, percussion ensembles and winter guard.The Dublin High Music Boosters are seeking community sponsorships. Monetary donations will be used to ensure our expenses are kept to a minimum and product donations will be used in our raffle and silent auction. By donating, your company will be acknowledged throughout the evening, as well as on our website. Your generous donation may be tax-deductible. Please contact co-fundraising@dhsirishguard.o
rg to make a donation or for more information.