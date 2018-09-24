Haunted Hoedown

Come one, come all, cowboys, goblins, ghouls and vampires in your best Halloween costumes for an adults-only dinner/dance evening. October 13th from 6pm until 11pm. This boot scootin’ evening will feature:

Finger-lickin’ BBQ dinner by Grillaxin’

No host watering hole featuring adult beverages

A silent auction and yard o’ tickets raffle.

Live music during the mix n’ mingle happy hour

Dancin’ to a fella spinnin’ records