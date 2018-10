Thursday, November 15th at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Exclusively at Petsmart Dublin West

6960 Amador Plaza Road, Dublin

Meet our Fabulous, fun and frisky 4 and 5-month-old kittens!

Visit with them in the kitten room and see if they are the kitten/s for you!

$50.00 Adoption Fees

For more information contact taedo@tvar.org