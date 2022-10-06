Halloweentown Comes To Tracy!

Dress in your best Halloween Costume and join the Children’s Dance Theatre in Halloweentown on October 30th, 2022 from 1pm-4pm at the Tracy Community Center. Seating begins promptly at 1pm.

Guests will be transported to our spooktacular Halloweentown, while enjoying ghastly Halloween delights & beverages. We will be serving chilled adult beverages if you dare (21 and over guests). Take a chance and try your luck at our Raffle, Nightmare before Christmas gift shop, Ghoulish Desert Auction, and take photos with our guest characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero and more!

Celebrate with friends & family at one of our Nightmare Before Christmas themed VIP tables for a unique treat and one of a kind experience.

Get more information here.