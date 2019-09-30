Shows
Halloween Spirit Run
Pleasanton Halloween Spirit Run
Sun October 27, 2019,
Pleasanton, CA US 94566
Directions
EVENT:
5K RUN/WALK
Start Time:
8:00am PDT
Price:
$40.00 Race Fee + $3.00 SignUp Fee
Registration:
Price increases to $45.00 after October 11, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT
+ SHOW REGISTRATION DETAILS
Sign Up
EVENT:
10K RUN/WALK
Start Time:
8:00am PDT
Price:
$40.00 Race Fee + $3.00 SignUp Fee
Registration:
Price increases to $45.00 after October 11, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT
+ SHOW REGISTRATION DETAILS
Sign Up
EVENT:
KIDS CHALLENGE
Start Time:
9:30am PDT
Price:
$12.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee
Registration:
Price increases to $15.00 after October 11, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT
+ SHOW REGISTRATION DETAILS
Sign Up
