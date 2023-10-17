Halloween Haunts Around the Bay Area!

Looking to scare up a good time this Halloween season? I found a lot of fun things going on this month. A couple of my favorites are not on this list…the family-friendly “Dell-Osso Family Farms” in Lathrop, this year with a HUGE Halloween costume store and the “Monsters Bash” October 28 aboard the USS Hornet Museum in Alameda! Check out all the fun! (Yes, that’s me as Rif-Raff from Rocky Horror) 😉 Click here and have a ghost of a good time!

–Mark “Boris” Davis