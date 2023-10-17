101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Halloween Haunts Around the Bay Area!

Looking to scare up a good time this Halloween season?  I found a lot of fun things going on this month.  A couple of my favorites are not on this list…the family-friendly “Dell-Osso Family Farms” in Lathrop, this year with a HUGE Halloween costume store and the “Monsters Bash” October 28 aboard the USS Hornet Museum in Alameda!  Check out all the fun! (Yes, that’s me as Rif-Raff from Rocky Horror) 😉    Click here and have a ghost of a good time!

–Mark “Boris” Davis

