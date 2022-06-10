Hadestown At The Orpheum In San Francisco

If you love foot-stomping, hand clapping music don’t miss Hadestown, currently at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco. You’ll want to jump up and dance during this high energy production, but please refrain. Thanks to BroadwaySF, I had a chance to checkout this great performance.
Hadestown tells a version of the ancient Greek myth and love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice along with Hades and Persephone. All hosted by the god Hermes. It’s an old story but you will pick up on many references to things happening today, including climate change and politics. Eurydice ends up signing a contract with Hades and ends up working in his underworld factory and Orpheus journeys to try and rescue his love.
The cast is outstanding, including Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus. His vocal range is amazing. Kimberley Marable nails the role of party girl Persephone.
You can see why Hadestown won 8 Tony awards in 2019 – it’s a fun, energetic performance. Don’t miss it – it’s at the Orpheum Theater now through July 3rd. Get ticket information here.