Grapes & Gratitude Gala to Benefit Culinary Angels

CA)—A spectacular evening of food, wine, and music is slated on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at McGrail Winery in Livermore with the Grapes & Gratitude Gala benefit for Culinary Angels. The event takes place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the winery at 5600 Greenville Road in Livermore. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.culinaryangels.org.

This annual gala is the major fundraiser for Culinary Angels, an almost entirely volunteer based non-profit that prepares and delivers delicious and organic meals to those going through cancer treatment in the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton,

San Ramon, and Danville. Meals are also provided for caregivers who play a vital role in the healing process.

Culinary Angels was established in 2016 by Lisa McNaney, a cancer survivor herself and also the mother of a young cancer survivor. During their respective healing journeys, McNaney realized that medical teams primarily focused on calorie intake rather than actual nutrition. This observation inspired Culinary Angels as basis for providing healthy, healing meals made with essential ingredients that promote wellness.

“Our annual gala is critical to the viability of our programs as it allows us to continue to use quality ingredients in the meals prepared for our recipients, and tackle the cost increases of the current economy. We are very excited to host this year’s event, which is brimming with exceptional live auction items, amazing musical talent, and an extraordinary Farm to Table dinner,” said McNaney.

Tickets include a seasonal dinner inspired by Culinary Angels recipes, and two glasses of wine. Live music will be provided by the Meredith McHenry Band. The group has performed throughout the Bay Area and nationally and is recognized for its broad selection of artists from Ella Fitzgerald to The Weeknd.

The event includes a raffle and live auction items that include a Waikiki vacation, a Stephan Curry jersey, a 10-person Farm to Table dinner, a Sabio tasting dinner for four, and much more! A Heads or Tails game will feature a Date Night for A Year as the prize.

Event sponsors include Fremont Bank, Stanford Valley Care, Cancom, Topcon, Patelco, KKIQ and many others.

Culinary Angels is actively monitoring the incidence of COVID-19 in our region and following guidance from the Alameda County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding large gatherings. As a result, we have reduced the number of ticket sales to allow for comfortable social distancing at this outdoor event and will provide masks upon request.