The spirit of the holidays is brought to life with beautiful dancing, magnificent scenery and imaginative costumes. Cheer on Marie and her soldiers as she rescues the Nutcracker Prince from the evil Rat King and then soar with our dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets where luscious treats await. With the Oakland Symphony along with the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir bringing Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score to life – Graham Lustig’s The Nutcracker will be highlight of your holiday season!
Saturday, December 21 at 1:00 pm
Saturday, December 21 at 5:00 pm
Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 pm
Sunday December 22 at 5:00 pm
The Paramount Theatre, Oakland
with the Oakland Symphony and Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir
SPECIAL EVENTS:
Make your holidays extra special. Celebrate the season with Oakland Ballet at one of our special Nutcracker season events!
Encore Reception
Kick off your holiday season by attending a performance of The Nutcracker followed by our Encore Reception. Mingle with the Oakland Ballet dancers and Artistic Director Graham Lustig while you enjoy champagne and nibble on delectable holiday treats. (Separate ticket required to attend the Nutcracker performance.)
December 21, 7:00 pm (following the 5:00 pm performance)
Sweet Dreams Parties
Meet your favorite characters from Graham Lustig’s The Nutcracker while you enjoy enticing refreshments straight from the Land of the Sweets. Bring your camera for pictures with the Sugarplum Fairy and her Nutcracker friends. (Separate ticket required to attend the Nutcracker performance.)
December 21, 3:00 pm (following the 1:00 pm performance)
December 22, 3:00 pm (following the 1:00 pm performance)