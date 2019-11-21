Good Sports?

Dear Wayne:
I am on the board of directors for a local Tri-Valley youth baseball league. My son plays in the league. This is my first year on the board. Last night, we had a meeting to talk about our awards ceremony. Half of the board members think we should give trophies to all of the kids. The other half, including myself, do not think we should give out participation trophies, but rather awards for first, second and third place. The discussion got heated and led to some parents saying, “It’s not whether you win or lose it’s how you play the game.” Real life doesn’t work that way. If you were on the board would you give out participation trophies? Do they help kids?
Donnie in Pleasanton
Hi Donnie.
My opinion is NO. These days, we hand out trophies to kids, no matter how poorly they performed, so they don’t feel bad about losing. Kids never get the chance to experience failure, or to learn from it. They grow up feeling entitled to rewards for simply showing up. You and I (and some of your board members) know that real life doesn’t work that way. I mean, does it??
For example, if “Bill from Accounting” was late every day or never around for the important meetings would you be cool with him getting a promotion or pay raise just because he’s on the company payroll? Unless of course “Bill” is the boss’ son in-law or has pictures of you with your bare butt on the copier from the Christmas party last year. In that case, good for “Bill.” He sure deserves it, after all. Lets all give “Bill” a big hand! Yay “Bill!”
Thanks, Donnie. I hope your son likes his trophy.
Wayne