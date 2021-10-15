Golf For A Great Cause

Raise funds for The Hemophilia Foundation of Northern California by supporting our Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser! This fun best ball tournament will be played at Private Ruby Hill Golf Club in Pleasanton, CA on October 25. It’s an iconic Jack Nicklaus designed course with towering oaks, breathtaking vistas, and magnificent water features creating both strategic diversity and a stunning backdrop for golf.
Tournament fee includes: 18 holes on this premier course, warm up on the practice facilities, gourmet meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) drinks throughout the day, a goodie bag and more.
Check in — 8:00AM
Shotgun Start — 10:00AM
Dinner/Live Auction — 4:00PM
Get more information here.