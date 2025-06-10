101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Giants Days at Stanford Blood Center

Giants Days at Stanford Blood Center
Credit: Stanford Blood Center

This summer team up with Stanford Blood Center and the San Francisco Giants to save lives! During the entire month of June, everyone who donates blood at any Stanford Blood Center location or mobile blood drive will receive a redemption card for free San Francisco Giants tickets at Oracle Park! Giving blood is quick and easy, and your generous gift can help save lives. A donation from you today could mean more tomorrows for someone else. Visit Stanford blood center dot org Giants days for more details and to schedule your donation today.

Credit: SBC

