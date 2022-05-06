Gianni’s Italian Bistro Hosts ‘Tips for Change’ Fundraiser for Culinary Angels

Gianni’s Italian Bistro located at 2065 San Ramon Valley Boulevard in San Ramon will host a ‘Tips for Change’ fundraiser for Culinary Angels on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. During this time, all tips and 10% of the total dinner sales for the evening will directly support Culinary Angels.
In addition, Patelco Credit Union will generously match these funds up to $2,500. Culinary Angels volunteers and board members will be among those serving meals to patrons on May 23 rd .
Culinary Angels prepares and delivers nutritious, organic meals at no cost to those going through cancer treatment and their caregivers in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon, and Danville. Since its launch in 2016, Culinary Angels has served more than 9,500 meals and has doubled its monthly deliveries to patients and their caregivers.
To learn more about Culinary Angels, please visit www.culinaryangels.org.
Gianni’s Italian Bistro launched in 2012 and offers a culmination of Gianni Bartoletti’s extensive culinary experience and passion for food and wine, along with Melanie Bartoletti’s dedication to charitable work. Gianni’s serves contemporary food inspired by every region of Italy. To learn more, please visit Giannissanramon.com.