Fund Raiser For Guitars Not Guns In Pleasanton

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Tommy T’s and The 925 Entertainment Group invites everyone to the Guitars Not Guns of the Contra Costa County Chapter benefit fundraiser with an evening of comedy, live music, dancing, dance contest, raffle prizes and more. $1 Raffle prize tickets, and silent auctions items, which will include a very special Gibson Les Paul autographed by Rich and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, during their 2022 – 40th Anniversary Reunion Tour. Free parking and easy access to public transportation.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT EVENTBRITE HERE:

EMCEE: BERNIE THE COMIC – longtime Bay Area Comedian – Bernie has lived in the bay area for the last 15yrs and grew up in the Central Coast Area of California. She was part of the Central Coast Comedy Club in 2019. She has emceed for several bands @Union Square in San Francisco and “open mic” nights in San Luis Obispo CA /Fairfax CA / Martinez CA.

THE BREEDLOVES ACOUSTIC DUO: Jay Kirkland and Barbara Gorin are The Breedloves whose original songs

and innovative covers shine with their musical chemistry and passion for music, featuring ukulele virtuoso, Jay

Kirkland.

The 925 BAND & The Wise Girls: The 925 Band & The Wise Girls energetic lineup – powered by amazing musicians

that promise to get you dancing with their soaring harmonies and unique spin on pop, dance and classic rock gems!

Event Production (Sound, Staging & Lighting) provided by The 925 Entertainment Group.

Incredible prizes – donated by community businesses and donors will be raffled off throughout the evening, including

a chance for guests to win and take home a very special guitar. All proceeds directly benefit the local Contra Costa

County chapter of Guitars Not Guns, and with the hope to help fund and re-open an Alameda County Chapter.

Guitars Not Guns, Inc, a federally exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides free guitars and lessons to foster

kids, at-risk youth and other deserving children, ages 8 to 18, in a classroom setting with qualified volunteer teachers.

No child is turned away for lack of funds. We are not anti-gun; we are anti-gun violence, especially in schools.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to reserve their table and to get in on all the raffle prizes and entertainment.

Beverages and menu items available for purchase.