Friends of the Pleasanton Library Book Sale

Do you enjoy books and a good bargain? The Pleasanton Library Book Sale is set for September 21, 22, and 23. Members get the first pick on Friday, 6:00 pm – 9:00 p.m. The sale is open to all on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Extreme bargain-hunters will like Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., when a bag of books is $7.

Many great books, DVDs, CDs and lots of children’s books have been donated.

The book sale is open to everyone to find great treasures and support your local library at the same time.