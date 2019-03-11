Friends of the Pleasanton Library Book and Media Sale

Mark your calendars for one of the best book sales in the Bay Area.

Our huge biannual book sale is held at the Pleasanton Library at 400 Old Bernal Avenue. Extended hours mean lots of time to shop for mystery, home and garden, cookbooks, textbooks, classics, sports, non-fiction, self-help books, romance, science fiction, and children’s books. The sale includes DVDs, CDs, maps, and other miscellaneous items. Buyers will find a large selection of popular recent novels in like-new condition and thousands of books for kids.

Proceeds support the library and fund special projects requested by staff and patrons. The Fall 2018 Book Sale generated almost $15,000!

Friday, March 22

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Membership in the Friends of the Pleasanton Library is necessary to attend the opening sale. Individuals interested in being members may sign up at door. Annual membership and renewals officially start each spring but individuals may begin their memberships at any time.

Saturday, March 23

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fill one of our bags for $7.00

To become a member, fill out the form and mail to the address below:

Membership Form

Friends of the Pleasanton Library

c/o Nancy Bering

400 Old Bernal Avenue

Pleasanton, CA 94566