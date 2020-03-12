      Weather Alert

Friends of the Pleasanton Library – “Big Book and Media Sale”

Do you enjoy books, CDs, DVDs, and great bargains? The Friends of the Pleasanton Library is hosting its “Big Book and Media Sale”.

The sale will be held at a new location — the Veterans Memorial Building on Main Street in Pleasanton.

Members of the Friends get first to pick on Friday night. The sale is open to all on Saturday and Sunday.

This is a great way to find treasures and support your local library at the same time!

 

 

Friday, March 27th, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28th  10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 29th  11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pleasanton Library
400 Old Bernal Avenue
Pleasanton, CA 94566 United States
Website
#Trending
Coffee Break
Traffic
Teacher of the Month
KKIQ Advertisers
Helping Your Hometown