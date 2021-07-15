FRIDAY THE 13TH VIRTUAL ESCAPE ROOM FOR TEENS

The Livermore Public Library will host a virtual escape room event for teens on
Friday, August 13, 2021. Teens may complete the escape room challenge on their own or
register to attend a live Zoom event where they will complete the escape room challenge
alongside other teens. This event is free of charge and open to teens entering grades 6 –
12.
The escape room will be conducted online using a Google Form. The form can be
found at this web address: https://forms.gle/9NZmwcdeeeJ8poV3A. Teens participating in
the Friday the 13th escape room will solve a series of puzzles to help ghosts escape from
a haunted library.
The Zoom meeting is optional. Interested teens may sign up by calling (925) 373-
5505. For questions or more information, please call Librarian Caitlyn Lung at (925) 373-
5576, or visit the Library’s website at www.livermorelibrary.net.