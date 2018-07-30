Free Water-Wise Gardening Workshop

A free workshop on Water-Wise Gardening in the Tri-Valley is being offered on Saturday, August. 18, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Community Room of the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza, Dublin.

Water conservation experts will teach attendees how to create a beautiful, water-conserving landscape that can help lower water bills and save a precious resource. Participants will learn where the water for the Tri-Valley comes from and how it is delivered to customers. Armstrong Garden Center will give a presentation on having a lush garden while saving water with drought-tolerant plants. EcoFolia Design will describe the steps for sheet mulching as well as options available for irrigation.

Preregistered attendees will be entered into a drawing for a hardcover copy of East Bay Municipal Utility District’s “Plants and Landscapes for Summer-Dry Climates” and drought-tolerant plants from Armstrong Garden Center.

They will also receive a giveaway bag that includes a low-flow garden hose nozzle. To ensure your space, RSVP for Water-Wise Gardening in the Tri-Valley by Monday, August. 13, by emailing blevins@dsrsd.com or calling 925-875-2294. DSRSD residents are invited to attend; additional space may be available for those outside the District’s service area.

The Dublin San Ramon Services District is partnering with Zone 7 Water Agency, the Tri-Valley’s water wholesaler, to offer the workshop.