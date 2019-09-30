      Weather Alert

Free Grief Camp for Kids

Alameda, Contra Costa & Santa Clara county Kindred Hospice offices are hosting a FREE Grief Camp for Kids ages 7-17 years old.

The camp takes places on November 1st-3rd, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Camp in Felton, CA – part of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

This is our 4th year hosting camp where we have averaged 30 kids each year.  We have 25+ adults who volunteer their time and give of their weekend to help kids have fun, meet other kids in a similar situation and give kids coping skills and develop ways to hold on to and cherish memories of their loved ones.

For more information contact Christina Voissem at Christina.voissem@kindredhospicecare.com or call: 925-737-0203

November 1 @ 8:00 am – November 3 @ 5:00 pm
Mt. Hermon Redwood Camp
6480 E Zayante Rd
Felton, CA 95018 United States
