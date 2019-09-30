Alameda, Contra Costa & Santa Clara county Kindred Hospice offices are hosting a FREE Grief Camp for Kids ages 7-17 years old.
The camp takes places on November 1st-3rd, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Camp in Felton, CA – part of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
This is our 4th year hosting camp where we have averaged 30 kids each year. We have 25+ adults who volunteer their time and give of their weekend to help kids have fun, meet other kids in a similar situation and give kids coping skills and develop ways to hold on to and cherish memories of their loved ones.
For more information contact Christina Voissem at Christina.voissem@kindredhospicecare.com or call: 925-737-0203